Bay Area Concert Deals For Cyber Monday

For Cyber Monday you can get deals on many upcoming Bay Area shows. Goldenvoice is offering tickets with no service fees through 10 PM tonight on the following Bay Area shows at venues like The Warfield, Regency Ballroom, Social Hall SF & more:

11/27 H.E.R.

11/28 Trivium & Arch Enemy

11/29 Syd

11/30 Living Legends & Hieroglyphics

12/1 Deorro

12/2 Big Gigantic

12/2 Hot Dub Time Machine

12/3 Say Anything

12/4 The Irreplaceables Tour: The Girls From Dance Moms

12/6 Jamila Woods

12/7 Azizi Gibson

12/7 Slow Magic

12/8 John McLaughlin and the 4th Dimension, Jimmy Herring and the Invisible Whip

12/10 Jhené Aiko

12/10 Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox

12/11 & 12/12 Grizzly Bear

12/12 The Spill Canvas

12/14 Sahbabii

12/15 Drezo

12/16 Big Head Todd and The Monsters

12/17 Xavier Omär

12/19 David Broza

12/22 Ekali

12/23 Berner Presents: Cookies Xmas Party 2017

12/24 The Brian Setzer Orchestra’s 14th Annual Christmas Rocks! Tour

12/29 – 12/31 STS9 A Real And Imagined New Year

12/29 Alkaline Trio

12/30 X

12/31 Paula Poundstone

To grab those tickets head to axs.com.

Buy Tickets For LIVE105’s Not So Silent Night 2017!

Berkeley’s UC Theatre is also having a 2-for-1 ticket deal on these upcoming shows:

Bob Saget

Lupe Fiasco

Anuhea

Marty Grimes

Tokio Hotel

Soulfly & Nile

You can grab those at the UC Theatre site until 11:59 PM tonight.

Ticketmaster is also offering 2-for-1 & special 4-packs for Cyber Monday. You can see which shows the deals are good for here.