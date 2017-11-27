Bay Area Concert Deals For Cyber Monday

For Cyber Monday you can get deals on many upcoming Bay Area shows. Goldenvoice is offering tickets with no service fees through 10 PM tonight on the following Bay Area shows at venues like The Warfield, Regency Ballroom, Social Hall SF & more:
11/27 H.E.R.
11/28 Trivium & Arch Enemy
11/29 Syd
11/30 Living Legends & Hieroglyphics
12/1 Deorro
12/2 Big Gigantic
12/2 Hot Dub Time Machine
12/3 Say Anything
12/4 The Irreplaceables Tour: The Girls From Dance Moms
12/6 Jamila Woods
12/7 Azizi Gibson
12/7 Slow Magic
12/8 John McLaughlin and the 4th Dimension, Jimmy Herring and the Invisible Whip
12/10 Jhené Aiko
12/10 Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox
12/11 & 12/12 Grizzly Bear
12/12 The Spill Canvas
12/14 Sahbabii
12/15 Drezo
12/16 Big Head Todd and The Monsters
12/17 Xavier Omär
12/19 David Broza
12/22 Ekali
12/23 Berner Presents: Cookies Xmas Party 2017
12/24 The Brian Setzer Orchestra’s 14th Annual Christmas Rocks! Tour
12/29 – 12/31 STS9 A Real And Imagined New Year
12/29 Alkaline Trio
12/30 X
12/31 Paula Poundstone
To grab those tickets head to axs.com.
Buy Tickets For LIVE105’s Not So Silent Night 2017!
Berkeley’s UC Theatre is also having a 2-for-1 ticket deal on these upcoming shows:
- Bob Saget
- Lupe Fiasco
- Anuhea
- Marty Grimes
- Tokio Hotel
- Soulfly & Nile
You can grab those at the UC Theatre site until 11:59 PM tonight.
Ticketmaster is also offering 2-for-1 & special 4-packs for Cyber Monday. You can see which shows the deals are good for here.