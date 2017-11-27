BottleRock Napa Valley Announces Holiday Pre-Sale For 2018 Festival

A limited amount of tickets for BottleRock Napa Valley 2018 will be going on sale early.

Their Holiday Pre-sale will go on sale at 10 AM on December 12th, 2017 at bottlerocknapavalley.com.

The line-up for the festival will be released on January 8, 2018 – with tickets going on sale on January 9.

In past years, headliners have included Foo Fighters, Tom Petty, Maroon 5, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Cure, Stevie Wonder, and more. The three-day festival features over 80 bands on five music stages plus celebrity and chef mashups on the culinary stage and the best of Napa’s food and wine.

