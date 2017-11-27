Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith Jokingly Storms Offstage After Will Ferrell Crack

By Scott T. Sterling

Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers had some fun during a recent show after a heckler called out his resemblance to comedian Will Ferrell.

Related: Chad Smith Goes to Greek Acropolis with Foo Fighters for Historic Show

The comedic moment happened while Smith was sitting in for a performance at the Musician’s Institute in Los Angeles. Smith was introducing a song when the heckler shouted out Ferrell’s name, eliciting an instant “Shut up!” from the drummer, who then knocked over a mic stand and stormed offstage.

Smith’s resemblance to Ferrell is a long-running joke, with the two having a drum battle and hosting a quinceanera for charity together.

Smith returned after chants of “We want Chad” rang out through the venue. Accosting the heckler, who turned out to be a fellow drummer and fan.

“I’m not Will Ferrell, you idiot!,” Smith yelled back, before admitting that he loved it in an NSFW response.

Check out video of the incident, which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com.