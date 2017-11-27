Illuminate SF’s Festival Of Light Now Through New Year’s Day

The team behind art installations such as The Bay Lights on the Bay Bridge & the psychedelic lighting of the Conservatory of Flowers have many other installations you can check out in San Francisco. Illuminate SF has 37 of them on display through January 1, 2018 (and many for much longer) as part of their month-long Festival Of Light.
Here’s the installations & their locations:
- The Seed, Aphidoidea (2017), Jane Warner Plaza, Castro (temporary installation), Castro
- Photosynthesis, Digital Obscura (2017), Conservatory of Flowers, 100 John F. Kennedy Dr., Golden Gate Park – New winter light art show begins on Dec. 7, 2017
- “Hope Will Never Be Silent,” Illuminate (2017), Harvey Milk Plaza, Castro Street
- IIuminavia, HYBYCOZO (2017), Hotel VIA, ground level space at Bar VIA, 136 King St., South Beach
- Conversations From Far Off Places (2017), Dolby Gallery lobby video, Market and Ninth Streets, Central Market
- Love Over Rules (2017), Annie Alley near California Historical Society at Mission Street, SoMa
- “monument” for V Tatlin, Dan Flavin (1969), SFMOMA Floor 5, 151 Third St., SoMa
- Untitled (to Barnette Newman) two, Dan Flavin (1971), SFMOMA Floor 5, 151 Third St., SoMa
- Constellation*, Nayland W. Blake (1996), San Francisco Main Library, 100 Larkin St., Civic
For a full list head to IlluminateSF.com.