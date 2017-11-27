Illuminate SF’s Festival Of Light Now Through New Year’s Day

1 year ago we installed Trillian on Election Day. #hybycozo in #hayesvalley – up for a few more months. It was a hard day, but in the weeks after people told us they would see it and it brought light into their heart in an otherwise dark time. This is why art is important

