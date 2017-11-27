Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 11.27.17

Kevin Klein Live has returned from a long Thanksgiving vacation at full force, with Kevin of course desiring this day to be another holiday to add to the official schedule. But regardless, he explained the reasoning behind why he was gone all last week, which almost all involved showing off his daughter to his family on the East Coast. Granted he may not have traveled the soundest way, as he ended up drugging his daughter with some child-friendly uppers instead of the child-friendly downers he was hoping to give her. So while listeners suffered without a live Kevin Klein last week, take comfort in knowing he suffered too.

Plus, Even Strangers Things returned to the airwaves as well, where listeners called in to share what somewhat disturbing things they discovered with their relatives during the Thanksgiving holiday. Stories from listeners ranged from photos of man sitting on severely swollen testicles to aunts and uncles with some swinger tendencies. But Kevin had his own story to share as well, where he may have discovered a depressing part of his parents’ past that they’ve hidden from him for years. All this and more on today’s Kevin Klein Live Half-Off Podcast.

Also on today’s podcast:

Kevin learns of a listener that also suffers from having two butt holes, leading to a new hashtag #BTwo

Trump’s golf trips are compared to other holes in the Trump Golf Hole Game

Useless Weirdo’s anti-280 traffic reporting may lead to him being replaced with a traffic sign on 280

And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes