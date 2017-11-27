OK GO Drop Amazing Laser-Printer ‘Obsession’ Video

By Hayden Wright

OK GO have created some of the most ambitious, unforgettable videos of all time: Their new clip for “Obsession” uses the tactile charms of laser printers to create a dynamic backdrop. The four band members stand, dance and nail complicated choreography in front of dozens of printers that feed white and colored paper into the shot.

The resulting effect is walls of solid color, intricate designs and, ultimately, photo-realistic scenes. As each backdrop refreshes itself, the sheets of printer paper fall to the ground. At the end of the video, the four members of OK GO are lifted into the air by harnesses and appear to be flying over a Google Earth display.

The video comes with a disclaimer that all paper printed in the video was recycled. Watch OK GO’s video for “Obsession” here: