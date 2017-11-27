‘Star Wars’-Themed Nightlife At Cal Academy Of Sciences This December

In preparation of the December release of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ there will be many Star Wars parties you can attend to get hyped for the next installment in the franchise. One of those events is happening at the California Academy of Sciences on Thursday night December 7.

Feel The Force Nightlife!.. R2D2 y todos los droids!!😱 Nerdgasmo tras Nerdgasmo!! jaja.. ◼️◾️▪️◾️◼️ #StarWars #FeelTheForce A post shared by Chio (@chiobm) on Dec 2, 2016 at 1:21am PST

For the third straight year Cal Academy’s ‘Feel The Force’ Nightlife event will take over the museum with all things Star Wars.

The 21+ event will feature music from Grammy-nominated electronic artist Shinya Mizoguchi, aka StaRo & his band.

You’ll also find droids, the seasonal ice rink with more DJs, a lightsaber workshop, plus get into the four-story rainforest dome and planetarium.

Learn Jedi moves Thursday at Feel The Force NightLife w/ lightsaber workshops & more: https://t.co/kc7JewLIos pic.twitter.com/pJWabDbj0d — NightLife ✨ (@CASNightLife) November 28, 2016

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at Calacademy.org.

For more, hit the Facebook event page.