LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

‘Star Wars’-Themed Nightlife At Cal Academy Of Sciences This December

Filed Under: California Academy of Sciences, Star Wars
Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

In preparation of the December release of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ there will be many Star Wars parties you can attend to get hyped for the next installment in the franchise. One of those events is happening at the California Academy of Sciences on Thursday night December 7.

For the third straight year Cal Academy’s ‘Feel The Force’ Nightlife event will take over the museum with all things Star Wars.

The 21+ event will feature music from Grammy-nominated electronic artist Shinya Mizoguchi, aka StaRo & his band.

You’ll also find droids, the seasonal ice rink with more DJs, a lightsaber workshop, plus get into the four-story rainforest dome and planetarium.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at Calacademy.org.

For more, hit the Facebook event page.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live