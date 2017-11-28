Kevin Klein Live Breaks The News To K Flay – She’s A Grammy Nominee!

Kevin Klein Live and Live 105 have a long relationship with K Flay. She performed at the morning show’s 2nd birthday party, the 420 Wake and Bake, and last year’s Not So Silent Night. Live 105 was also the first station in the country giving her music early radio play. So when the singer/songwriter was announced as a Grammy nominee early this morning, Kevin Klein Live were determined to be the ones to tell her the good news.

“I have a lot of text messages, which is very suspicious” K Flay admitted, moments before KKL’s revelation. The news caused the singer to cheer with joy “Ahhh! That’s crazy.”

K Flay’s song “Blood In The Cut” is nominated for ‘Best Rock Song’ at the Grammys, and she said the song has special meaning since it has its origin in the Bay. “You know what’s cool about that song, I wrote it in Oakland in my parents basement,” later referring to the song as “Bay Area conceived”.

Check out Kevin Klein Live’s full chat with K Flay by listening below: