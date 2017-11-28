Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 11.28.17

The Grammy nominations were announced this morning and friend of the show K Flay was nominated for Best Rock Song for her hit “Blood In The Cut”. Kevin Klein Live wanted to be the first ones to break the news that she got nominated, so they got her on the phone and got to hear her excitement. She also reminisced on the fun she’s had with Live 105 and Kevin Klein Live over the years, from the show’s second birthday party to the wake and bake extravaganza on 4/20. Needless to say, she definitely hasn’t forgotten the good times that got her to where she is today.

Plus, Kevin and Ally were shocked to learn via their mail box that Sharper Image still exists, despite no physical stores remaining. Kevin and Ally thumbed through the catalog to see what in the world they were still selling and it seems pretty clear they’re only selling sex toys without calling their items sex toys. When you see a vibrating massager that’s shaped like a wand, Kevin is convinced the muscles it’s meant for are anything on a person’s back.

Also on today’s podcast:

Listeners share their awful proposal stories that make the most recent royal family engagement look good by comparison

Useless Weirdo and Lenny on 280 continue to butt heads over the show’s lackluster traffic reports

How millennials are now ruining the holidays via a lack of desire to travel

And more!

