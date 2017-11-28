MTV Bringing Back Original Cast Of ‘Jersey Shore’ For New Show

Jersey Shore is being resurrected on MTV with the original cast for Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

That’s right, Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino are back.

(START FIST PUMPING NOW)

The show will premiere in 2018, so get ready to GTL with the gang again.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.