Oakland’s Holiday Circle Of Lights Returns This December

The Bay Area has several holiday light shows that are worth your time, but how many of those displays are set in a cemetery? Well, one is. Oakland’s Mountain View Cemetery will host their 11th annual Circle Of Lights every day from 5 PM – 9 PM starting December 1 through New Year’s Day.

A giant Nutcracker will greet you as you enter a magical story land of lights. Here’s how it looked driving through a few years ago.

The Circle of Lights is free of charge and all ages are welcome. For more visit Mountainviewcemetery.com.