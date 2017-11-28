LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

San Jose Among America’s Least ‘Sinful’ Cities

So far in 2017, San Jose has been named as America’s ‘most unaffordable city,’ & the city with the highest income needed to live there, but now for something a bit nicer – according to Wallethub San Jose is one America’s least sinful cities.

Wallethub ranked 182 U.S. cities on 32 key indicators including violent crime, excessive drinking, adult entertainment options, & teen birth rate among many others.

San Jose came in as the eight least sinful city in the nation, with Santa Rosa as the seventh least & Fremont as the twelfth least.

San Jose scored best on their ‘Excesses & Vices’ rank & their ‘Anger & Hatred’ rank.

Meanwhile, Sacramento & Los Angeles ranked as the most sinful cities in the state.

For all the methodology behind the rankings, head to Wallethub.

 

 

