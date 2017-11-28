World’s Largest Onesie Bar Crawl Hits San Francisco In January

LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Onesies have become a thing for adults in recent years. Unicorns, dinosaurs, ninja turtles, super heroes, there’s many options for those 21+. Now, onesie pub crawls have become common as well. There were several in the Bay Area in 2017 and now the most comfortable night out returns Saturday night January 13, 2018 in San Francisco.

The crawl starts at Mr Smith’s (34 7th St.) in San Francisco at 4 PM and continues throughout 6-8 different venues until 10 PM.

Wristbands are $15-$25 depending on how early you purchase them and you can get yours at Eventbrite.

For more info head to the Facebook event page, which already shows over 8k people interested in the crawl.

