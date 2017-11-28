World’s Largest Onesie Bar Crawl Hits San Francisco In January

Onesies have become a thing for adults in recent years. Unicorns, dinosaurs, ninja turtles, super heroes, there’s many options for those 21+. Now, onesie pub crawls have become common as well. There were several in the Bay Area in 2017 and now the most comfortable night out returns Saturday night January 13, 2018 in San Francisco.

FYI: you do not pregame for day drinking, day drinking is the pregame. #saturdaysarefortheboys #notFTG #onesiebarcrawl A post shared by s a m r u s s e l l (@llessurmas) on Nov 8, 2017 at 4:05pm PST

The crawl starts at Mr Smith’s (34 7th St.) in San Francisco at 4 PM and continues throughout 6-8 different venues until 10 PM.

Wristbands are $15-$25 depending on how early you purchase them and you can get yours at Eventbrite.

#OnesieBarCrawl To quote drunk girl number 42, “this is the best day of my life.” • Flying Squirrel life is the best life • #lodo #2017 #funner A post shared by Haley Grace Palten (@haleygracepalten) on Nov 4, 2017 at 8:19pm PDT

For more info head to the Facebook event page, which already shows over 8k people interested in the crawl.