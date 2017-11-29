Alameda’s Christmas Tree Lane Opens Saturday

As is tradition, The 3200 block of Thompson Ave. between High & Fernside in Alameda will light up for one of the Bay Area’s biggest Christmas lights displays. This year, Christmas Tree Lane is set to operate from the night of December 2nd through New Year’s Eve.

55 houses will be decked out in lights for our viewing pleasure and from Saturday December 9 – Saturday December 23 you’ll be able to visit Santa from 6:30 PM – 8 PM each night (weather permitting).

Plan to park and walk back & forth on the 3200 block of Thompson Ave. & Santa is typically situated in the median of the street on the nights he’s around.

The lights are typically on from 5:30 PM – 10 PM each night. For more info head to Christmas Tree Lane’s Facebook page.