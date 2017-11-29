LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Free 'Impossible Burgers' In San Francisco On Thursday

Impossible Foods has earned notoriety over the past year for their Impossible Burger, which is 100% made from plants, but tastes just like a real burger.

It’s been available at a number of Bay Area locations, but what’s special about Impossible Foods events this week is that you can try the burger for free.

They’ve already hit UC Berkeley & 768 Sansome St. in SF, so Thursday will be your last chance to give the burger a try for free. Head to 225 Bush St. in San Francisco between 12-5 PM to grab a free one.

A giant foam pit has also been promised at the event in case you needed more enticing. Here’s the Facebook event page.

For more on Impossible Foods & where you can get the Impossible Burger anytime, head to impossiblefoods.com.

