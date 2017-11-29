Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 11.29.17

The holidays are officially here and with that, so are the Salvation Army buckets trying to get donations from random passer bys. But with theft being on the rise these days, would someone actually steal one of those red pails if left unattended? Kevin Klein Live wanted to put this to the test this morning with Bait Bucket, where the show set up such a situation and kept an eye on the bucket throughout the show. Did the true evils of humanity come out in full force today or did Kevin gain a little bit of faith in his fellow man?

Plus, Mike Ness called in to the show to promote his upcoming show at Great American Music Hall for the 40th Anniversary of Johnny Thunders & The Heartbreakers. Kevin and Ally talked to him about the honor behind this show and also discussed his opinion on the latest music. Given his history of great covers, it only felt right to ask. But was Mike Ness able to win a game of Name That Narcotic? Is he a true drug expert? Listen below to find out.

Also on today’s podcast:

James Bong stops by with gifts and the latest news in world of marijuana laws in California

Debut of Murray in a Hurry, where listeners hear a sped up clip of Bill Murray and try to guess what film it’s from

7 @ 7 warns men on the top ways that you could end up with man boobs

And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes