‘Stranger Things’ Actor Gaten Matarazzo Debuts Band, Covers Pearl Jam

Gaten Matarazzo arrives at Netflix's "Stranger Things 2" Premiere held at Westwood Village Theater in Westwood, CA on Thursday, October 26, 2017. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

By now you’ve likely binged season 2 of Netflix’s sci-fi hit ‘Stranger Things’ & you probably have your favorite characters, but have you listened to their bands?

Finn Wolfhard (Mike) fronts the band Calpurnia & they’re prepping a debut album due out in 2018.

Joe Keery (Steve) is a member indie rock band Post Animal, though he doesn’t appear to be an active touring member of the Chicago group as his acting career is a busy one.

Now, Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin on the hit Netflix show, has debuted his six-piece band, Work In Progress. They recently shared this grainy video of themselves covering Pearl Jam’s “Porch”.

Matarazzo has previously showed off his singing chops in ‘Les Miserables’ & we’ll likely be hearing more from his band in 2018.

