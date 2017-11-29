‘Stranger Things’ Actor Gaten Matarazzo Debuts Band, Covers Pearl Jam

By now you’ve likely binged season 2 of Netflix’s sci-fi hit ‘Stranger Things’ & you probably have your favorite characters, but have you listened to their bands?

Finn Wolfhard (Mike) fronts the band Calpurnia & they’re prepping a debut album due out in 2018.

Joe Keery (Steve) is a member indie rock band Post Animal, though he doesn’t appear to be an active touring member of the Chicago group as his acting career is a busy one.

Now, Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin on the hit Netflix show, has debuted his six-piece band, Work In Progress. They recently shared this grainy video of themselves covering Pearl Jam’s “Porch”.

Sorry this is burry, but we know that most of you guys didn’t get to hear us play so here’s porch by Pearl Jam. Definitely one of our favorites!!!! @pearljam A post shared by Work In Progress (@work_in_progress_band) on Nov 25, 2017 at 6:29pm PST

Matarazzo has previously showed off his singing chops in ‘Les Miserables’ & we’ll likely be hearing more from his band in 2018.