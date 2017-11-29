‘Stranger Things’ Actor Gaten Matarazzo Debuts Band, Covers Pearl Jam

By now you’ve likely binged season 2 of Netflix’s sci-fi hit ‘Stranger Things’ & you probably have your favorite characters, but have you listened to their bands?
Finn Wolfhard (Mike) fronts the band Calpurnia & they’re prepping a debut album due out in 2018.
Joe Keery (Steve) is a member indie rock band Post Animal, though he doesn’t appear to be an active touring member of the Chicago group as his acting career is a busy one.
Now, Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin on the hit Netflix show, has debuted his six-piece band, Work In Progress. They recently shared this grainy video of themselves covering Pearl Jam’s “Porch”.
Matarazzo has previously showed off his singing chops in ‘Les Miserables’ & we’ll likely be hearing more from his band in 2018.