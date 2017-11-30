Drake’s Brewing Hosting Hazy IPA Festival In San Leandro This Saturday

Popular East Bay brewery, Drake’s Brewing Co,, has been crafting hip-hop inspired hazy IPAs for a while now & if you’ve been looking to get a little hyphy in 2017 you might want to hit up their San Leandro brewery (1933 Davis St., Bldg 177) for Hazy Daze of Winter on Saturday December 2.
Hazy Daze of Winter is on December 2nd with unlimited tastings of 20+ foggy brews, live music from Children of the Funk, and food truck cuisine.
Tickets are $50 and get you a signature tasting glass & unlimited tastings of hazy beers from Drake’s and the other 12 breweries in attendance. You can grab those here. Here’s who will be there & what they’re bringing:
Beachwood – Sonoma Pride Hazy APA + Shine On You Hazy Diamond IPA
Casa Agria – Layered Horizon IPA
Cellarmaker – Hazy West Coast IPA
Green Cheek – TBD
HenHouse – Certified Independent AF IPA
Highland Park – New Data Hazy IPA, Business Hazy Double IPA, + Feed the Cats
Humble Sea – Juicebag DIPA + Double Socks & Sandals DIPA
Moonraker – The Holy Hermit DIPA
Temescal – Stonefruit Swirl Milkshake IPA w/ Peach & Apricot + Post Coast IPA
• Go Dumb Hazy DIPA
• Ghost Ride The Wheat Hazy Wheat IPA
• Thizz Face Hazy Rye IPA
• Freaky Tales Hazy IPA
Get Stupid was Drake's first NE-style hazy IPA, with Bay Area flair. It's bursting with tropical fruit aromatics and is dank enough to make even Ronald Dregan proud.
The Mac Dre-inspired Get Stupid Hazy IPA was their first hazy IPA, another is the E-40-inspired Go Dumb Hazy Double IPA, which 9.25% ABV:
Go Dumb Hazy Double IPA comes in at 9.25% ABV. Growlers, pints and tasters are available at The Barrel House and Drake's Dealership.
The Based Haze Hazy Triple IPA will debut on Saturday as well:
Drake's is releasing six hazys for Hazy Daze of Winter:
• Get Stupid Hazy IPA
• Go Dumb Hazy Double IPA
• Freaky Tales Hazy IPA
• Ghost Ride The Wheat Hazy Wheat IPA
• Thizz Face Hazy Rye IPA
• Based Haze Hazy Triple IPA
Four of these were headed by Brewer Malachi.
Here’s a look at one that might have our favorite name, Ghost The Ride Wheat:
Ghost Ride The Wheat Hazy IPA is juicy, dank and bursting with bright citrus flavors. It's paired with creme fraiche, bacon and caramelized onions on the Ain't That A Kick In The Pizza.
For more, visit the Facebook event page.