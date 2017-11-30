Drake’s Brewing Hosting Hazy IPA Festival In San Leandro This Saturday

Popular East Bay brewery, Drake’s Brewing Co,, has been crafting hip-hop inspired hazy IPAs for a while now & if you’ve been looking to get a little hyphy in 2017 you might want to hit up their San Leandro brewery (1933 Davis St., Bldg 177) for Hazy Daze of Winter on Saturday December 2.

Tickets are $50 and get you a signature tasting glass & unlimited tastings of hazy beers from Drake’s and the other 12 breweries in attendance. You can grab those here. Here’s who will be there & what they’re bringing:

Alvarado Street – Give Thanks NorthFEAST-style IPA + Run the Juice

Beachwood – Sonoma Pride Hazy APA + Shine On You Hazy Diamond IPA

Casa Agria – Layered Horizon IPA

Cellarmaker – Hazy West Coast IPA

Green Cheek – TBD

HenHouse – Certified Independent AF IPA

Highland Park – New Data Hazy IPA, Business Hazy Double IPA, + Feed the Cats

Humble Sea – Juicebag DIPA + Double Socks & Sandals DIPA

Modern Times – Night Tides DIPA

Moonraker – The Holy Hermit DIPA

Noble – Creature From the Murk Lagoon Hazy Double IPA

Temescal – Stonefruit Swirl Milkshake IPA w/ Peach & Apricot + Post Coast IPA

Drake’s will also have their selection of hip-hop-inspired hazy IPAs as well including:

• Get Stupid Hazy IPA

• Go Dumb Hazy DIPA

• Ghost Ride The Wheat Hazy Wheat IPA

• Thizz Face Hazy Rye IPA

• Freaky Tales Hazy IPA

& the 5-1-0 Brass Monkey