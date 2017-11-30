Drake’s Brewing Hosting Hazy IPA Festival In San Leandro This Saturday

LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Popular East Bay brewery, Drake’s Brewing Co,, has been crafting hip-hop inspired hazy IPAs for a while now & if you’ve been looking to get a little hyphy in 2017 you might want to hit up their San Leandro brewery (1933 Davis St., Bldg 177) for Hazy Daze of Winter on Saturday December 2.

Tickets are $50 and get you a signature tasting glass & unlimited tastings of hazy beers from Drake’s and the other 12 breweries in attendance. You can grab those here. Here’s who will be there & what they’re bringing:

Alvarado Street – Give Thanks NorthFEAST-style IPA + Run the Juice
Beachwood – Sonoma Pride Hazy APA + Shine On You Hazy Diamond IPA
Casa Agria – Layered Horizon IPA
Cellarmaker – Hazy West Coast IPA
Green Cheek – TBD
HenHouse – Certified Independent AF IPA
Highland Park – New Data Hazy IPA, Business Hazy Double IPA, + Feed the Cats
Humble Sea – Juicebag DIPA + Double Socks & Sandals DIPA
Modern Times – Night Tides DIPA
Moonraker – The Holy Hermit DIPA
Noble – Creature From the Murk Lagoon Hazy Double IPA
Temescal – Stonefruit Swirl Milkshake IPA w/ Peach & Apricot + Post Coast IPA
 Drake’s will also have their selection of hip-hop-inspired hazy IPAs as well including:
• Get Stupid Hazy IPA
• Go Dumb Hazy DIPA
• Ghost Ride The Wheat Hazy Wheat IPA
• Thizz Face Hazy Rye IPA
• Freaky Tales Hazy IPA
& the 5-1-0 Brass Monkey

The Mac Dre-inspired Get Stupid Hazy IPA was their first hazy IPA, another is the E-40-inspired Go Dumb Hazy Double IPA, which 9.25% ABV:

The Based Haze Hazy Triple IPA will debut on Saturday as well:

Here’s a look at one that might have our favorite name, Ghost The Ride Wheat:

For more, visit the Facebook event page.

 

 

 

