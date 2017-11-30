‘Elf’ Movie Parties In San Francisco This Weekend

San Francisco’s Alamo Drafthhouse is easily one of the best spots in the Bay Area to watch a movie. It’s an even better place to watch a classic film & have a snowball fight. That’s what happening this weekend at their San Francisco location.

Hop your way over to our ELF Movie Party! Tickets: https://t.co/NgAsRiayPf pic.twitter.com/lb1FKnaPxG — Alamo San Francisco (@DrafthouseSF) November 22, 2017

The “Elf” movie parties will happen at 11 AM on both December 2 & 3 and at 7 PM on Monday night December 4.

There will be themed contests before each showing; “real” snowball fights in the theater, jingle bells, bubbles for a few scenes, & special “Elf”-related scratch-n-sniff cards.

Tickets are $11 and can be purchased at drafthouse.com.