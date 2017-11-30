LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

‘Elf’ Movie Parties In San Francisco This Weekend

31 July 2012- Washington, D.C. - Actor Will Ferrell speaks to the media before a screening of his new film The Campaign at the Newseum in downtown Washington. Photo Credit: Kristoffer Tripplaar/ Sipa USA

San Francisco’s Alamo Drafthhouse is easily one of the best spots in the Bay Area to watch a movie. It’s an even better place to watch a classic film & have a snowball fight. That’s what happening this weekend at their San Francisco location.

The “Elf” movie parties will happen at 11 AM on both December 2 & 3 and at 7 PM on Monday night December 4.

There will be themed contests before each showing; “real” snowball fights in the theater, jingle bells, bubbles for a few scenes, & special “Elf”-related scratch-n-sniff cards.

Tickets are $11 and can be purchased at drafthouse.com.

 

 

