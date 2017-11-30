Kellogg’s Releasing Super Mario Cereal

Nintendo and Kellogg’s have teamed up to create Super Mario Cereal with an interactive box.

In addition to collectible Super Mario Odyssey box art, each Super Mario Cereal box functions as an amiibo accessory so it can interact with your Nintendo Switch. If you are playing Super Mario Odyssey, you can just tap the box to receive gold coins or a heart in the game.

“We are thrilled to pack so much fun into one box of cereal,” said Brad Schwan, Senior Director of Morning Foods Marketing, in a statement. “The package adds value and excitement for fans, with marshmallow shapes in the cereal inspired by Super Mario power-ups to tie the theme together.”

The cereal will hit shelves on December 11th.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.