Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 11.30.17

Double Trouble Thursday is here in full force, with a special look at a photo shoot that Useless Weirdo apparently did in the middle of Stern Grove. Kevin Klein Live deeply analyzed every bit of the photos, from Useless Weirdo’s weird engagement shots with a tree to the very apparent razor burn in a couple shots. Try as he might with all the chicken-related analogies, there’s no way Useless Weirdo is convincing anyone that he looks good in the shots. All of the photos are available to see at the Kevin Klein Live Facebook page and yes, feel free to go wild with Photoshop.

Plus, the Generation Game returned to the show, where Kevin had three representatives from three different generations battle it out for a chance to win tickets to go to Live 105’s Not So Silent Night 2017 with a hang out with Vance Joy. The competition was fierce and came down to the bitter end, but who would come out ahead? Also, is it possible that during the game that Kevin told a joke so bad that it made any Ally interview question look good? Listen below to find out on today’s Half Off Podcast.

Also on today’s podcast:

Soda Pop releases a new rap song about Useless Weirdo and his mysterious e-mail address

Today In Gay returns for the heartbreaking news that scientists want glitter banned worldwide

Listeners and the show try to figure out Where In The World Is (currently unemployed) Matt Lauer

And more!

