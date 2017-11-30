Oakland Zoo To Light Up For The Holidays

The Oakland Zoo’s ‘Zoolights’ experience is returning starting December 1 and the 2017 edition has some pretty cool new features.

For the first time you’ll be able to soar over the hills in their new festively lit gondolas and & new laser light show will accompany the hundreds of thousands of lights that are typically on display.

Have you picked your ZooLights night yet? Tickets now available online! ZooLights runs Dec. 1 thru Jan 1. https://t.co/IwFaiGPNFo pic.twitter.com/eaXSoVVGnJ — Oakland Zoo (@oakzoo) November 22, 2017

‘Zoolights’ will be open from Dec. 1-23, Dec. 26-31 & on January 1, 2018 from 5:30 – 9:30 PM each night.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $9 for children (2-14) & seniors (65-75). Free member nights will be offered December 4-7.

For tickets and more head to Oaklandzoo.com.