LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Oakland Zoo To Light Up For The Holidays

Filed Under: oakland zoo
Courtesy of the Oakland Zoo

The Oakland Zoo’s ‘Zoolights’ experience is returning starting December 1 and the 2017 edition has some pretty cool new features.

For the first time you’ll be able to soar over the hills in their new festively lit gondolas and & new laser light show will accompany the hundreds of thousands of lights that are typically on display.

‘Zoolights’ will be open from Dec. 1-23, Dec. 26-31 & on January 1, 2018 from 5:30 – 9:30 PM each night.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $9 for children (2-14) & seniors (65-75). Free member nights will be offered December 4-7.

For tickets and more head to Oaklandzoo.com.

 

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live