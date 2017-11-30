Oakland Zoo To Light Up For The Holidays

The Oakland Zoo’s ‘Zoolights’ experience is returning starting December 1 and the 2017 edition has some pretty cool new features.
For the first time you’ll be able to soar over the hills in their new festively lit gondolas and & new laser light show will accompany the hundreds of thousands of lights that are typically on display.
‘Zoolights’ will be open from Dec. 1-23, Dec. 26-31 & on January 1, 2018 from 5:30 – 9:30 PM each night.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $9 for children (2-14) & seniors (65-75). Free member nights will be offered December 4-7.
For tickets and more head to Oaklandzoo.com.