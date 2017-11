The moon is going to look real big this weekend, specifically on Sunday night. It’ll be a supermoon, which occurs when the moon is both full & at its perigee – the point at which its closest to Earth.

Don't miss 2017's one and only supermoon this weekend https://t.co/mTzdqN4lER — National Geographic (@NatGeo) December 1, 2017

You’ll have the best view of it in the Bay Area shortly after sunset on Sunday evening December 3. Right around 5:17 PM.

There will be supermoons in January & February as well.

For more on the supermen, head to National Geographic.