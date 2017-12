They have three locations in Chicago & now Emporium has opened up a massive four-story location in San Francisco.

RSVP only “soft” opening night one of two is officially underway! love hearing the sound of the games & people filling this old theater up with fun for the first time in almost 16 years! 👏🏼👏🏼 A post shared by emporiumsf (@emporiumsf) on Nov 29, 2017 at 7:30pm PST

It officially opened tonight (December 1) at 616 Divisadero St.

The massive bar and arcade located in the renovated 12,000 square foot Harding Theater will feature over 50 video games, pool, ski ball, air hockey, pinball, and more.

Emporium SF will also host movie screenings, DJ sets, and full shows in the future.

Last night at the first opening of @emporiumsf #pinball #fishtales #dirtyharry #mohawk #emporium #arcade A post shared by Antoinette Johnson (@antoinette_johnson) on Nov 30, 2017 at 10:47am PST

“Soft” open night 1 in full effect A post shared by emporiumsf (@emporiumsf) on Nov 29, 2017 at 8:09pm PST

