James And Dave Franco Show Up At SF Screening Of ‘The Disaster Artist’

(L-R) Joanne Schermerhorn, Alison Brie, Dave Franco, James Franco, and Betsy Franco-Feeney at AFI FEST 2017 Presented By Audi - Screening Of "The Disaster Artist" held at the TCL Chinese Theatre on November 12, 2017 in Hollywood, CA, USA (Photo by JC Olivera/Sipa USA)

James Franco’s new film ‘The Disaster Artist’ hits theaters today and has been met with glowing reviews (95% on Rotten Tomatoes) for his portrayal of Tommy Wiseau. The movie chronicles the creation of what is widely considered the worst film ever made, ‘The Room’.

Those who were out to get a first look at the film last night at San Francisco’s Alamo Drafthouse got quite the surprise when both James Franco and his co-star/brother, Dave Franco, spoke before the screening.

Last night's showing of The Disaster Artist at Alamo Drafthouse featured a cool surprise 👀

A post shared by Brian Clanton (@brianclanton) on

When you see @disasterartistmovie (for the second time on opening night) & the Franco brothers show up 😍

A post shared by The Original D-Rose (@theoriginal_drose) on

It’s not too surprising to find the Palo Alto native in the Bay Area, but it was certainly cool to have him in town pumping up the release of the movie.

Franco brothers ✨

A post shared by Frank "The Rock" Johnson (@tuffbones) on

