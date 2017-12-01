Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 12.01.17

It’s been far too long since Kevin Klein Live had This Week In Shame, but there’s no better time than the present to go ahead bring back that beloved segment. Kevin and Ally took a long hard look at the shaming going on in the world these days, from fans shaming the New York Giants to neighbors shaming a house for their elaborate Christmas light display. But the biggest shame that the show and the audience were sick of dealing with was donating shaming at check out this time of year. Despite how small that “None” button is while dealing with the touch bad, does everyone still push that with the added cashier pressure?

Plus, Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec called in to Kevin Klein Live this morning to promote the show, so Kevin and Ally were beyond thrilled. Both of them love the show with a passion and wanted a true insider’s perspective on how that show works before being edited for broadcast. Kevin and Ally learned that the Sharks sometimes listen to pitches that can go on for over two hours and that fatigue sets in pretty easily. But most importantly for the two, Kevin and Ally got to pitch their terrible ideas to a Shark. Robert Herjavec will absolutely not invest in any of the ideas, but sometimes the worst ideas are the most entertaining.

Also on today’s podcast:

Movie Review Haikus outs Useless Weirdo’s plans to be a third wheel with Danica tonight

How DMX is getting put in jail right as he releases his rendition of “Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer”

Comparing different dirty waters and which ones the show is willing to drink

And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes