San Francisco’s Tom And Jerry Christmas House Returns This December

Arguably San Francisco’s most insane Christmas display, the Tom & Jerry House returns with its 65-foot tree and more this month to continue the holiday tradition.

Insanely festive 🎄 A post shared by Nancy (@missnancywong) on Dec 23, 2016 at 10:16pm PST

The festive home can be found at 21st & Church Streets (3650 21st St. to be exact) will light up for its 30th consecutive year reportedly starting Friday night December 1 through New Year’s Day. Santa will also visit each night through Christmas eve from 6:30 – 9:30 PM.

Shoutout to Tom Taylor & Jerry Goldstein for keeping this tradition going after so many years.

My neighborhood rocks Christmas Feeling blessed to be here on the planet #TomandJerryChristmasTree #SanFranciscoGreek #SpaGuy #LosAngelesNative #PhotoPhun A post shared by George Menzelos (@ariannatrading) on Dec 21, 2015 at 5:57pm PST

For more on the house and its history, head to SFist.