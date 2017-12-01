LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

San Francisco’s Tom And Jerry Christmas House Returns This December

Arguably San Francisco’s most insane Christmas display, the Tom & Jerry House returns with its 65-foot tree and more this month to continue the holiday tradition.

Insanely festive 🎄

The festive home can be found at 21st & Church Streets (3650 21st St. to be exact) will light up for its 30th consecutive year reportedly starting Friday night December 1 through New Year’s Day. Santa will also visit each night through Christmas eve from 6:30 – 9:30 PM.

Shoutout to Tom Taylor & Jerry Goldstein for keeping this tradition going after so many years.

For more on the house and its history, head to SFist.

