LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

New Book Reveals Trump’s Fast Food Diet

Filed Under: Donald Trump, McDonald's

A new book is coming out from Trump’s former campaign manager Cory Lewandowki and it reveals some startling facts about Trump’s fast food diet.

According to an advanced copy of Let Trump Be Trump obtained by The Washington Post, Lewandowki writes that “on Trump Force One there were four major food groups: McDonald’s, Kentucky Fried Chicken, pizza, and Diet Coke.”

Lewandowski detailed that Trump’s typical McDonald’s meal consisted of “two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish, and a chocolate malted.” According to McDonald’s Nutrition Calculator, that is 2420 calories, 112g of fat (172% DV), 238g carbs (79% DV), 39g saturated fat (196% DV), 3470mg sodium (144% DV), and 320mg cholesterol (107% DV).

For a full breakdown of some of the revelations from Lewandowki’s book – including Trump’s love of Vienna Sausages (GROSS) – go to The Washington Post.

 

feet New Book Reveals Trumps Fast Food DietBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live