Kaskade Announces Intimate SF Show This Week

Grammy-nominated producer Kaskade has a long history with the Bay Area and again will be playing in the City on December 30 & New Year’s Eve at the Bill Graham Civic. He’s also just announced a special, intimate redux set at Audio SF for Tuesday night December 5.

.@kaskade is hosting a pop up shop today and tomorrow followed by a special REDUX show! Meet the man himself, grab exclusive merch and snag tix all in one place 💫 More info ⬇️⬇️https://t.co/B2eqL7qG1z — DoTheBay (@DoTheBay) December 4, 2017

Kaskade is hosting a pop-up shop at 854 Folsom on Monday (4PM-9PM) & Tuesday (11AM-8PM), where you can get tix to his 12/30 show at Bill Graham Civic, grab his new Christmas album, and it’ll be the ONLY place you can get tickets for his redux set on Tuesday night at Audio SF (limit 2 per person).

I’m selling tickets to the 12|30 NYE weekend show at Bill Graham from my Pop-Up Shop today + tomorrow.

Come by + grab one + I’ll give u one of these CDs as well.

854 Folsom St.

1-844-KASKADE

Because #ChristmasSpirit plus I know you've been nice. pic.twitter.com/hoGpFiIl0i — Kaskade (@kaskade) December 4, 2017

Call 1-844-KASKADE For more.