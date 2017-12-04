LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Kaskade Announces Intimate SF Show This Week

Grammy-nominated producer Kaskade has a long history with the Bay Area and again will be playing in the City on December 30 & New Year’s Eve at the Bill Graham Civic. He’s also just announced a special, intimate redux set at Audio SF for Tuesday night December 5.

Kaskade is hosting a pop-up shop at 854 Folsom on Monday (4PM-9PM) & Tuesday (11AM-8PM), where you can get tix to his 12/30 show at Bill Graham Civic, grab his new Christmas album, and it’ll be the ONLY place you can get tickets for his redux set on Tuesday night at Audio SF (limit 2 per person).

Call 1-844-KASKADE For more.

 

