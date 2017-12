Singer/songwriter Timothy Heller has accused her former best friend, singer Melanie Martinez, of sexual assault. You can read her account of the events via her Twitter:

When I wrote this story about my assault, I initially wasn’t going to make the abuser. But I think it’s important for you all to know this is about Melanie Martinez pic.twitter.com/4PQ5oNI2s9 — Timothy Heller (@timethyheller) December 4, 2017

Timothy states that Martinez pressured her into sexual situations over a two night period while the two were still best friends.

Life & Style is now reporting on the allegations, as well as Pop Crush.

Martinez is yet to comment.