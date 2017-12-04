Photo: Adam Alessi

By Scott T. Sterling

Welcome back to the Neighbourhood.

The Neighbourhood have returned with a brand new song, “Scary Love.”

The new song has an eerie, new wave feel, heavy with synthesizers and vintage drum machine sounds.

“Scary Love” is the first new music from the band since the release of the Hard EP back in September, it comes from a forthcoming EP, To Imagine, which is due Jan 12.

Check out “Scary Love” and the full To Imagine tracklist below.

1. Dust

2. Scary Love

3. Heaven

4. Compass

5. Stuck With Me