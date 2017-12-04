Time Magazine Reveals Shortlist For 2017 Person of the Year

LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Sep 5, 2017; Greenvill, SC, USA; People attend a vigil for Dreamers in response to Trump's announcement to end DACA outside of the Peace Center. Mandatory Credit: Lauren Petracca/The Greenville News via USA TODAY NETWORK
"The Dreamers" (Photo Credit: © Lauren Petracca-USA TODAY Sports)

(LIVE 105) – On Monday morning on NBC’s Today Show, Time Magazine revealed the top 10 finalists for their upcoming Person of The Year award.

The shortlist has included in previous years Hillary Clinton, Mark Zuckerberg and Beyoncé. The list recognizes those individuals who, for better or for worse, influenced the news, real or fake, in 2017.

Here are some of TIME Magazine’s 2017 shortlist:

Jeff Bezos

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is seen in attendance at a meeting of technology chiefs in the Trump Organization conference room at Trump Tower in New York, NY, USA on December 14, 2016. Credit: Albin Lohr-Jones/Pool *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

Jeff Bezos (Photo Credit: © Sipa USA)


Patty Jenkins
Director Patty Jenkins arrives at the "Wonder Woman" Los Angeles Premiere held at The Pantages Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Thursday, May 25, 2017. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

Patty Jenkins (Photo Credit: © Sipa USA)


Kim Jong Un
Kim Jong - 15 April 2012 - Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un spoke before hundreds of troops and others in Pyongyang on Sunday as part of a massive, orchestrated celebration marking 100 years since the birth of the nation's founder, his grandfather. Kim's address was his first televised speech since assuming the country's leadership. Photo Credit: Imago/Unimedia/Sipa USA***USA RIGHTS ONLY***

Kim Jong Un (Photo Credit: © Unimedia)


Colin Kaepernick
Dec 24, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) pumps his fist as he acknowledges the cheers from the 49ers' fans after leading his team to a 22-21 come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Colin Kaepernick (Photo Credit: © Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports)


And yes…Donald Trump
During the Thanksgiving holiday, Trump tweeted “Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named ‘Man (Person) of the Year,’ like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!” The magazine tweeted back “The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6.”
President-elect Donald Trump is seen at a meeting of technology leaders in the Trump Organization conference room at Trump Tower in New York, NY, USA on December 14, 2016. Credit: Albin Lohr-Jones/Pool *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

Donald Trump (Photo Credit: © Sipa USA)





Find more of the shortlist at Time.com

