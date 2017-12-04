LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Where To Get Free Cookies Today For National Cookie Day

National Cookie Day

Not to be confused with National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day (May 15), December 4 marks National Cookie Day and you can get yourself some free cookies on this holiday.

Here’s where to get deals:

Mrs. Fields: The Bay Area-based cookie company is celebrating their 40th anniversary today as well and giving away chocolate chip cookies to the first 400 customers at each location today.

Great American Cookies: One free chocolate chip cookie per customer.

Coolhaus: Get a free cookie with purchase of a sandwich, shake, or ice cream.

Whole Foods: 50% off fresh-baked cookies.

Cinnabon: Buy the cookie BonBites & get an 8-ounce Fairlife milk for free.

Enjoy!

 

