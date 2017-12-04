WhiSki Poles Are Here To Turn Your Ski Poles Into Giant Flasks

If you’ve ever looked at your ski poles and thought, “hey, these would make pretty good flasks!” Well, someone else thought so, too. Now we have WhiSki poles. Ski poles designed to hold 8 ounces of liquid with an easy-twist cap to provide a quick way to warm you up when you’re on the mountain.

You can invest in these poles at their Kickstarter. You can invest as little as $1, or starting at $69 if you want them for yourself. So far, they’ve raised about half of their $40k goal & have about a month to reach it.

Not only are WhiSki poles good as flasks, but they claim to be sturdy, reliable ski poles as well.

They’re expected to start shipping in January so if you want ’em this winter, head over to the Kickstarter page.