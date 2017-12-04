LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

WhiSki Poles Are Here To Turn Your Ski Poles Into Giant Flasks

Filed Under: WhiSki Poles
Via WhiSki Poles Kickstarter

If you’ve ever looked at your ski poles and thought, “hey, these would make pretty good flasks!” Well, someone else thought so, too. Now we have WhiSki poles. Ski poles designed to hold 8 ounces of liquid with an easy-twist cap to provide a quick way to warm you up when you’re on the mountain.

You can invest in these poles at their Kickstarter. You can invest as little as $1, or starting at $69 if you want them for yourself. So far, they’ve raised about half of their $40k goal & have about a month to reach it.

Not only are WhiSki poles good as flasks, but they claim to be sturdy, reliable ski poles as well.

They’re expected to start shipping in January so if you want ’em this winter, head over to the Kickstarter page.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live