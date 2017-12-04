Winter Lights To Illuminate Golden Gate Park This Week

On Thursday December 7 the 88th annual Holiday tree lighting will take place at Golden Gate Park’s McLaren Lodge (501 Stanyan & Fell) and that’s just one small part of this Winter Lights celebration.
Over 550-multi-colored lights will decorate the 100 year old Monterey Cyprus tree planted by the city’s first superintendent, John McLaren. The lighting of the tree will take place at 6 PM, but feel free to show up before then as starting at 4 PM there will be carnival rides, a snow play area, a cookie factory, and Santa’s going to be there, too.
A new feature this year will be a light art installation at the Conservatory of Flowers. It’s already lit up in 2017 for the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love & now it’ll get a display that showcases all of the natural wonders of winter. It’ll transform the conservatory each night from Thursday December 7 through next spring. That lighting ceremony kicks off at 7 PM.
For more, head to San Francisco Recreation & Parks website.