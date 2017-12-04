LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Winter Lights To Illuminate Golden Gate Park This Week

Filed Under: Golden Gate Park
Courtesy Illuminate (Via CBS SF)

On Thursday December 7 the 88th annual Holiday tree lighting will take place at Golden Gate Park’s McLaren Lodge (501 Stanyan & Fell) and that’s just one small part of this Winter Lights celebration.

Tree lighting ceremony #holiday#christmas#christmastree

A post shared by Pudji Lestari (@pudjieponcin) on

Over 550-multi-colored lights will decorate the 100 year old Monterey Cyprus tree planted by the city’s first superintendent, John McLaren. The lighting of the tree will take place at 6 PM, but feel free to show up before then as starting at 4 PM there will be carnival rides, a snow play area, a cookie factory, and Santa’s going to be there, too.

A new feature this year will be a light art installation at the Conservatory of Flowers. It’s already lit up in 2017 for the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love & now it’ll get a display that showcases all of the natural wonders of winter. It’ll transform the conservatory each night from Thursday December 7 through next spring. That lighting ceremony kicks off at 7 PM.

For more, head to San Francisco Recreation & Parks website.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live