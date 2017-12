Cheesecake Factory’s ‘Day of 10,000 Slices’ is this Wednesday, December 6, and yes, they are actually planning to giveaway 10,000 slices of cheesecake for free.

Day of #10000Slices is almost here! Check out @FoodAndWine’s article for details on how you can get your free slice of cheesecake on December 6th. https://t.co/67qdVoFLnb — Cheesecake Factory (@Cheesecake) December 4, 2017

What’s the catch? You can’t just go into the restaurant and get one. You have to order through delivery service DoorDash and use the promo code “10000SLICES” to redeem your slice (up to $8.50 in value).

Cheesecake Factory is also waiving delivery fees on DoorDash from 12/6-12/12.

For more on the promotion, head to Foodandwine.com.