Danny Masterson Fired From Netflix Series Over Rape Allegations

(LIVE 105) – Mounting allegations against Danny Masterson, star of the hit series The Ranch has Netflix firing the actor on Monday.

In a statement, Netflix said “As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of The Ranch. Yesterday was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him.”

Masterson played ‘Rooster’ Bennett, rancher and brother to Ashton Kutcher’s character Colt Bennett. The series also stars Debra Winger, Sam Elliott and Elisha Cuthbert.

According to LAPD, an investigation opened up when three women came forward and accused Masterson of sexual assault in March. Masterson, a Scientologist, called the allegation lies and said it was all a scheme involving actress Leah Remini and her A&E docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath to boost ratings.

On Monday, one of Masterson’s accusers told the Huffington Post she had asked Andy Yeatman, a Netflix executive and director of global kids content why Netflix has not addressed the case of Masterson. Yeatman, not knowing who the woman was, told her he did not believe the accusations against Masterson. The woman then began to cry and told Yeatman “I hope no one ever says that to your daughter.”

Netflix has comfirmed in a statement, Yeatman did tell the woman Netflix Execs did not believe the women’s accusations.

“While he was coaching a youth soccer match today, Mr. Yeatman ― a Netflix kids’ programming executive ― was approached by a stranger who did not identify herself or explain her connection to Danny Masterson,” the statement reads. “Mr. Yeatman’s comments were careless, uninformed and do not represent the views of the company. Further, he would have no insights into decision making on The Ranch. We are aware of the allegations against Danny Masterson and we are following the current investigation, and will respond if developments occur.”

ThePetitionSite.com has the support of over 38,000 people calling Netflix to end The Ranch.

The 41-year-old Masterson will appear on the final half of the current second season of the series, starting on December 15th.

