The Half-Off Podcast may have suffered a technical glitch yesterday, but it’s back at full strength, with the show still furious about the tech issues. But a lack of podcast isn’t the only thing the show is lacking, as once again the company is not hosting a holiday party this year. But it seems this is now a growing trend among several companies to do away with the practice, which may be a way for companies to avoid possible sexual harassment concerns. This may suck, but what is truly worse: going to a party people you don’t like hanging out with to begin with or not party at all?

Plus, listeners called in with their stories about going back on their words in a round of Am I A Hypocrite? Callers from all over the Bay Area shared tales of their hypocrisy, from a father that distracts their child with an iPad despite criticizing parents who do the same to Dead Eyes’ texting while driving that he insists is different because he’s good at it. But perhaps the most surprising was a woman that criticizes her husband for watching porn but possibly taking a job in front of the camera in porn. It’s the kind of madness and insanity that can only be found on Kevin Klein Live.

Also on today’s podcast:

Twinkie interviews patrons at a local McDonald’s to get comments on what they think of Trump’s usual order

Debate over which professions deserve to get holiday tips and whether tipping should still be a thing

7 @ 7 that looks at habits and belongings that are formally geeky that have now become cool

And more!

