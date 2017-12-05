We found out back in the fall of 2016 that a new arcade of sorts would be moving into Campbell’s Gaslight Theatre (400 E. Campbell Ave.) and over a year later LVL Up is almost ready.
Follow our hashtag #lvlupcampbell for sneak peeks and details!
After several delays, it appears that the gastropub arcade, which specializes in 80s & 90s games, could be open by the end of December.
They’ll also have a menu that includes everything from lamb lollipops, to poke, to smoked tofu naan paninis.
One of our many vegan options: smoked tofu naan panini with tamarind BBQ sauce, frisée and shiitakes.
The opening of LVL Up comes on the heels of recent Bay Area bar arcade openings like Emporium SF & San Francisco’s Coin-Op.
We’ll let you know when downtown Campbell’s LVL Up opens their doors.
Yes, yes. I'm seeing tournaments in the future.