We found out back in the fall of 2016 that a new arcade of sorts would be moving into Campbell’s Gaslight Theatre (400 E. Campbell Ave.) and over a year later LVL Up is almost ready.

After several delays, it appears that the gastropub arcade, which specializes in 80s & 90s games, could be open by the end of December.

They’ll also have a menu that includes everything from lamb lollipops, to poke, to smoked tofu naan paninis.

The opening of LVL Up comes on the heels of recent Bay Area bar arcade openings like Emporium SF & San Francisco’s Coin-Op.

We’ll let you know when downtown Campbell’s LVL Up opens their doors.