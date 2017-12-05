(Lucasfilm)

Andy Serkis, who portrays Supreme Leader Snoke in the Star Wars films, expounded on the power of dark Jedi in a recent interview.

In a Reddit interview, Serkis said that Snoke’s power was greater in comparison to Vader and The Emperor.

“Oh, without question.” Serkis said, “He has limitless resources, let’s put it that way.”

“But without giving too much away, he is strong.” Serkis continued, “He is the dark end of the Force. He’s the leader of the First Order, but he has his own agenda. He’s a cruel manipulator.”

The origins and power of Snoke are still big questions with the character being seen only via a hologram in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

According to the Starwars.com Character Database:

The Supreme Leader of the First Order, the mysterious Snoke has no permanent base of operations, preferring to contact his underlings from a mobile command post. Snoke is powerful with the dark side of the Force, and seduced Kylo Ren into abandoning the Jedi path to become his apprentice. But Snoke also commands General Hux and the technological war machine the First Order has engineered to destroy the New Republic and Leia Organa’s Resistance.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters on December 15th.