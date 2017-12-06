Oreo Cookies (Photo Credit: © Bartosz Luczak)

(LIVE 105/CBS SF) – One lucky Oreo cookies fan is $50,000 richer for correctly guessing the mystery creme filling. The secret flavor is actually “Fruity Pebbles” cereal.

In October, Nabisco, Oreo’s parent company began a “guess the mystery flavor” contest where fans had until the end of November to text or submit their guesses online.

Fruity Pebbles revealed as Mystery Oreo cookie flavor https://t.co/6jyhHkwl8f pic.twitter.com/nSOL5qTUxM — WFMY News 2 (@WFMY) December 6, 2017

“Thanks to all of the great detective work, we’ve cracked the case of the Oreo and ‘Fruity Pebbles’ cereal Mystery,” Nabisco’s website revealed. The grand prize winner were to be picked from all of the correct guesses and that one person would receive the $50,000 prize “on or around December 11.”

There were five runner-up who received a $10,000 runner-up prize from Nabisco. Many incorrect answers included lemonade, Fruit Stripe gum and Fruit Loops.

“It was a mystery for the ages. That is, the stone ages,” also read on the Oreo Facebook page.



