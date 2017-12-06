Kevin Klein Live had a 7 @ 7 to get you ready for what you’ll find in your average mall this time of year: mall Santas. Today’s 7 @ 7 looked at the list of the worst types of mall Santas, from the ones that take it too seriously to the ones that are barely there and everything in between. It was hypothesized that it was Dead Eyes that came up with this list from first-hand experience, but he strongly denied that.

Plus, Colin Quinn called in to promote his upcoming shows at the ACT Theater, which Ally was immediately jealous of. Kevin and Ally chatted with him about the recent controversy surrounding a Saturday Night Live sketch making fun of the Irish, which SNL-alum/Irish Colin Quinn didn’t seem to take too much issue with. The show also discussed with him about what jokes you can still tell about San Francisco, his hatred of sourdough break, and a whole lot more on today’s Half-Off Podcast.

Also on today’s podcast:

James Bong calls in fresh from the hospital to talk weed treats for dogs, how marijuana users are more creative, and more

Some porch pirates give their tips on how to avoid getting your packages stolen this holiday season

A new round of Guess-TD has the show trying to guess one of the two STDs a brave Jane Does admits to having

And more!

