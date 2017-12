Plan your nights at Live 105 Not So Silent Night 2017 with the set times.

NIGHT ONE – Friday, December 8

DOORS – 5:00 PM

Welshly Arms – 6:00 PM

Manchester Orchestra – 6:40 PM

Vance Joy – 7:25 PM

Portugal. The Man – 8:30 PM

The Lumineers – 9:45 PM

NIGHT TWO – Saturday, December 9

DOORS – 5:00 PM

Alice Merton – 6:00 PM

Walk The Moon – 6:35 PM

Foster The People – 7:20 PM

Weezer – 8:20 PM

The Killers – 9:30 PM

ALL TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE