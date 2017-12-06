Ryan Reynolds Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony held on Hollywood Blvd in front of Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood, CA on Thursday, December 15, 2016. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

The headline you just read is correct. ‘Deadpool’ star Ryan Reynolds has been tapped to play Detective Pikachu in a live-action Pokemon film that’s currently being developed.

Exclusive: Ryan Reynolds to star in Legendary's POKEMON movie, DETECTIVE PIKACHU…as Detective Pikachu! (w/@Beccamford) https://t.co/D0OIOZLodI — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) December 6, 2017

Justice Smith (of the next Jurassic World film) stars alongside Reynolds as the two search for her character’s missing father.

Reynolds’ Detective Pikachu character will be in a motion-capture suit so he’s actually going to look like Pikachu and will assuredly have more lines than ‘Pika Pika’.

Report: Ryan Reynolds To Voice Detective Pikachu In Live Action Film pic.twitter.com/kHmPmKxyrD — Light Yagami (@LightYagamiFDN) December 7, 2017

The movie will begin filming in January, which means we’ll likely see it late next year, or in 2019.

For more head to The Hollywood Reporter.