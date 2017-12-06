Ryan Reynolds Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony held on Hollywood Blvd in front of Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood, CA on Thursday, December 15, 2016. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***
The headline you just read is correct. ‘Deadpool’ star Ryan Reynolds has been tapped to play Detective Pikachu in a live-action Pokemon film that’s currently being developed.
Justice Smith (of the next Jurassic World film) stars alongside Reynolds as the two search for her character’s missing father.
Reynolds’ Detective Pikachu character will be in a motion-capture suit so he’s actually going to look like Pikachu and will assuredly have more lines than ‘Pika Pika’.
The movie will begin filming in January, which means we’ll likely see it late next year, or in 2019.
