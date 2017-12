(Netflix)

The Emmy-winning series Black Mirror is returning for the fourth season with 6 all-new episodes.

This season stars Jesse Plemons, Rosemarie DeWitt, Jimmi Simpson, Cristin Milioti, Aldis Hodge, Maxine Peake, and more with directors including Jodie Foster, Toby Haynes, John Hillcoat, Colm McCarthy, Tim Van Patten, and David Slade.

Season four of Black Mirror debuts on Netflix on Friday, December 29.

