The Color Factory had an incredibly successful initial run in downtown San Francisco from August through the middle of November. Since it closed a few weeks ago, though, we weren’t quite sure if they’d extend their dates in SF, or move the museum to another city. Fortunately, for those of us in the Bay Area they’re returning in the new year at 575 Sutter St.

Tickets for the immersive color experience will go on sale Thursday morning (Dec. 7) at 11 AM (PST) and will sell out really fast.

Keep an eye on their Instagram & website to grab those tickets.

We’ll see you in the confetti room.