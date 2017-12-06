TIME Magazine (Photo Credit: © Elnur)

By Maura O’Malley

(LIVE 105) – On Wednesday, TIME magazine announced its 2017 Person of the Year. Who received this year’s title? “The Silence Breakers,” a name for everyone who has spoken out against sexual assault—including prominent names like Anthony Rapp, Alyssa Milano, Blaise Godbe Lipman, Rose McGowan, and more—making up “the voices that launched a movement.”

The Silence Breakers have brought multiple high-profile sexual misconduct accusations (against Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Louis CK, Matt Lauer, and more) to light in recent months. Additionally, the #MeToo campaign (launched by activist Tarana Burke over a decade ago to help young women who have been sexually victimized) recently went viral on social media, pointing out the pervasiveness of sexual assault against women.

The cover, which was revealed this morning on TODAY by TIME Editor-In-Chief Edward Felsenthal, features several Silence Breakers, including former Uber engineer Susan Fowler, actor Ashley Judd, and singer Taylor Swift. There’s one woman whose arm is all that’s visible, meant to represent all of the voices that have yet to be heard.

WATCH: “The image you see partially on the cover is of a woman we talked to… who doesn’t feel that she can come forward without threatening her livelihood.” @TIME EIC @efelsenthal talks #TIMEPOY cover pic.twitter.com/q3bPbKNPbg — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 6, 2017

According to the magazine, President Donald Trump was runner-up with Chinese President Xi Jinping in third for the title.

