The six-second video app, Vine, which became a sensation earlier in the decade was shut down back in January of this year. We were left with Vine Camera, which makes six-second looping videos & we’re not sure if anyone actually uses it.

It appears now that Vine co-founder Dom Hofmann is funding a proper follow-up to the original Vine app, which should be more like the original.

i'm going to work on a follow-up to vine. i've been feeling it myself for some time and have seen a lot of tweets, dms, etc. — dom hofmann (@dhof) November 30, 2017

He’s also just shared this teaser logo:

Twitter purchased Vine for $30 million back in 2012 and never did a whole lot with it. So, we’ll see if Hofmann can revive Vine himself. For more, head to The Verge.