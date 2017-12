Courtesy Do Napa

Downtown Napa is set to light up each night from Saturday December 9-Sunday December 17 for the Napa Lighted Art Festival.

The display will feature eight to ten original art works that will light up buildings in downtown Napa & the Oxbow District from 5 PM – 10 PM each evening of the festival.

If you want to learn more about the festival head to DoNapa.com.