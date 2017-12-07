Sophie Turner (Photo Credit: JC Olivera)

(LIVE 105) – Sophie Turner is heating up the internet with her exclusive Entertainment Weekly photos.

In their latest edition, EW gives us a first look at Turner on the front cover as ‘Dark Phoenix’, the bad girl side of X-Men’s Jean Grey. The photos show a risque, semi-nude Turner lit on fire.

The upcoming film, X-Men: Dark Phoenix is based on a X-Men story arc written by Marvel Comics writer Chris Claremont. Set in the early 1990’s, mutant/superhero, Jean Grey discovers a powerful and malevolent second side to her that can wipe out the entire universe.

The movie brings back James McAvoy as Charles Xavier, Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique, Nicholas Hoult as Beast and Evan Peters as Quicksilver. Producer/writer Simon Kinberg, who first touched on the ‘Phoenix’ storyline back in 2006 with X-Men: The Last Stand, makes his directoral debut with Dark Phoenix.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix arrives in theaters Nov. 2, 2018. The new issue of Entertainment Weekly featuring Sophie Turner hits news stands this Friday.

©2017 Entercom 2017 All rights reserved.